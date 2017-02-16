US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 16 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7 day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 7 day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 52.00 billion rupees at 7 day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 52.00 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2kV77vt
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)