BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees
Feb 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.21 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 683.66 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 683.66 billion rupees
* March quarter net loss 2.30 billion rupees versus loss 3.36 billion rupees year ago