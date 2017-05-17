GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei nears two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 13 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 13 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rpoN3x)
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up