BRIEF-BFL Developers gets members' nod to issue 5.1 mln shares on preferential basis
* Gets members' nod to increase authorized share capital from INR 55 million to INR 120 million
May 31 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 195.15 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 195.15 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rDEmrz)
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage: