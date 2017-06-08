Health stocks help European equities cut losses
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 120.81 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 120.81 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2s6Kzwv)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* 3rd-qtr revenue beats estimates (Adds details, shares, CEO and analyst comment)