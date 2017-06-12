June 12 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.04 billion rupees at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 204.50 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 73.32 percent at cut-off rate at 11-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2sT1QGr)