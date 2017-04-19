April 19 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 300.07 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 302.00 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 99.25 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2o2g5KC