China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 5 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 79.50 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 79.50 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2qOY67J)
* State Pollution Control Board reinstated 'consent to operate' for co's Sukinda and Mahagiri mines with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: