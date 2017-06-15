BRIEF-Pincon Spirit to set up rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant in West Bengal
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million
June 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 197.00 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 197.00 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2ru0xkw)
* Says approved set up of rice bran oil refinery & solvent extract automated plant at West Bengal at cost of INR 300 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 22) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.54% -------------------------