BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
May 29 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.00 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 139.60 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 20.80 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2scS9Bz
