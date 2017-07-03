BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read
July 3 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 500.12 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 531.00 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 94.04 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2th3KBt