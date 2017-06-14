UPDATE 3-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Congressional source; State Department declining comment in paragraph 9)
June 14 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.03 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 130.25 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 72.75 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text - bit.ly/2s97AMi
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds Congressional source; State Department declining comment in paragraph 9)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.83% 03.54% (Jun 21) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -------------------------