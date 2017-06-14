June 14 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.03 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 130.25 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 72.75 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2s97AMi