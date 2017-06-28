UPDATE 1-IndiGo, other airlines show interest in buying stake in Air India - TV
* IndiGo has 40 pct of domestic market vs Air India's 13 pct (Adds IndiGo comment, updates share price)
June 28 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 81.30 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 81.30 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2tWCmc1)
June 29 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 3 bids for 22.75 billion rupees ($352.36 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) ru