2 days ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
#Company News
July 21, 2017 / 5:36 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.03 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 184.00 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 74.15 percent at cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2tvEwmg)

