a day ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Featured
July 20, 2017 / 5:49 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.04 billion rupees at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 283.50 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 31.66 percent at cut-off rate at 27-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - goo.gl/FzZ6uq

