July 25, 2017 / 5:53 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.09 billion rupees at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 186.65 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 12.61 percent at cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2gYtVKU

