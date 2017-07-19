FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

July 19 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 242.35 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 150.03 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 61.90 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2uHv4fC)

