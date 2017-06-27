US STOCKS-Wall Street surges as banks, tech stocks spark rebound
* S&P 500 nets best day in two months; Nasdaq best day since Nov 7
June 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 1.50 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 1.50 billion rupees
Source text - bit.ly/2sh0Dat
* S&P 500 nets best day in two months; Nasdaq best day since Nov 7
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.