BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 8-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 8-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 500.11 billion rupees at 8-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 505.60 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 98.73 percent at cut-off rate at 8-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2lMUQpW)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% (May 26) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A ------------------------------------------