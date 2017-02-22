BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 700.08 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 702.14 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 96.56 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2mlljvy)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago