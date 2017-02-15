GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy tensions hit euro, Asian stocks, lift yen, gold
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Feb 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 54.15 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 54.15 billion rupees Source text : (bit.ly/2lJ7Q4o)
