April 26 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 250.12 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 309.25 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 80.21 percent at cut-off rate at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2ouTWES)