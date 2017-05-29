BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
May 29 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.19 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 140.66 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 140.66 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2r3SfxM)
