June 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 400.06 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 577.30 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 15.52 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2qJ8mxd)