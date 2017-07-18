FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
July 18, 2017 / 10:31 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.05 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 210.05 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 63.95 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2u4aIKA)

