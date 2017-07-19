FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.05 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 287.62 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 22.58 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: (bit.ly/2vBFxWG)

