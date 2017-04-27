April 27 Reserve Bank Of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0151 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0344 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0344 rupee per 100 rupees for 2046 bonds