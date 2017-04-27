US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 27 Reserve Bank Of India:
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0094 rupee per 100 rupees for 2022 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0151 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0344 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0344 rupee per 100 rupees for 2046 bonds Source text: bit.ly/2pkT4zN Further company coverage:
