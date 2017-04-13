US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - issuance of t- bills under market stabilisation scheme (MSS)
* RBI - to conduct 4 t bill auctions under MSS for 1000 billion rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2pcGySx)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)