Feb 23 Reserve Bank of India:

* Sovereign gold bond scheme 2016 -17 – series iv

* Bonds will be issued on March 17, 2017

* Investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value

* Tenor of the bond will be for a period of 8 years with exit option from 5th year to be exercised on the interest payment dates

* Maximum amount subscribed by an entity will not be more than 500 grams per person per fiscal year

* The issue price of the gold bonds will be INR 50 per gram less than the nominal value. Source text: bit.ly/2lNPe2U