BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
Feb 23 Reserve Bank of India:
* Sovereign gold bond scheme 2016 -17 – series iv
* Bonds will be issued on March 17, 2017
* Investors will be compensated at a fixed rate of 2.50 per cent per annum payable semi-annually on the nominal value
* Tenor of the bond will be for a period of 8 years with exit option from 5th year to be exercised on the interest payment dates
* Maximum amount subscribed by an entity will not be more than 500 grams per person per fiscal year
* The issue price of the gold bonds will be INR 50 per gram less than the nominal value. Source text: bit.ly/2lNPe2U
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18