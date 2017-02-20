US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 20 India Finsec Ltd:
* Says proposed public issue of equity shares of IFL Enterprises Limited on SME platform of BSE Limited
* IFL Enterprises has got in-principle approval by BSE Limited to proposed public issue of equity shares worth 32.5 million rupees Source textL: bit.ly/2kD5nZ1 Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)