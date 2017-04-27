US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 27 India Glycols Ltd:
* Says EXIM rake handling at ICD, Kashipur has been commenced by JV entity w.e.f. 26th April, 2017
* Says freight terminal of KIFTPL is fully operational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)