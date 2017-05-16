AIRSHOW-Bombardier agrees to sell up to 50 Q400s to India's SpiceJet
June 20 Canadian airplane maker Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop aircraft to Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd .
May 16 India Grid Trust
* India Grid Trust to raise 10.12 billion rupees from 19 IPO anchor investors
* India Grid Trust - alloted 10.12 crore units at Rs.100 per unit (upper end of the price band) aggregating to Rs.1012.44 crores to 19 anchor investors Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 20 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all four bids for 21.45 billion rupees ($332.84 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)