May 10 India Grid Trust:

* India Grid Trust sets price band for IPO at INR 98 to INR 100 per unit Source text: [Grid Trust (“IndiGrid” or the “Trust”), proposes to open on May 17, 2017, an initial public issue of its Units for cash at a Price Band per Unit of Rs.98 to Rs.100, aggregating up to Rs. 22,500 million (the “Issue”).]