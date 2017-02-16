Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* India market regulator proposes revised norms on debenture trustee regulation

* India market regulator asks debenture trustees to ensure assets of debenture issuers are sufficient to repay interest, principal "at all times"

* India market regulator asks trustees to inform debenture holders "immediately" of any breach of terms of issuance Further company coverage: bit.ly/2lnbyzG (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee)