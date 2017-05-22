May 22 (Reuters) -

* India's market regulator proposes to reduce companies' debt issuance to 500 million rupees from 5 billion rupees for mandatory electronic book mechanism on private placement - discussion paper

* India's market regulator proposes all debt issuers follow open bidding mechanism where all bids to be disclosed on electronic book mechanism platform real time - discussion paper

* India's market regulator proposes extension of electronic book mechanism to private placement of municipal bonds, non-convertible preference shares (Mumbai Newsroom: +91-22-6180-7028)