BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro March-qtr consol profit up about 28 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 25.92 billion rupees
Feb 17 (Reuters) -
* India markets regulator chief Sinha says have intention to allow options trading in commodities as well
* India markets regulator Sinha says looking to allow foreign investors, mutual funds, insurance cos and banks in the commodity space
* India markets regulator Sinha says may allow institutional investors in commodity markets (Reporting By Abhirup Roy and Rajendra Jadhav)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 25.92 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.70 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 18.99 billion rupees