June 21 (Reuters) -

* India market regulator board meeting press release

* India market regulator: to impose $1000 fee on each offshore derivate instrument subscriber once every 3 yrs starting from April 1, 2017

* India market regulator: to ban ODIs from being issued against derivatives except for hedging purposes

* India market regulator: to expand eligible jurisdictions for granting of some foreign portfolio registrations

* India market regulator: to simplify requirements for registrations of FPIs (Reporting By Zeba Siddiqui)