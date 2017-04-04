April 4 ONGC Videsh Ltd exec says:

* India's ONGC Videsh exec says will produce 14 million tonnes oil equivalent (MTOE) in 2017/18

* ONGC Videsh exec says we have submitted revised plan for Farzad B block in Iran

* ONGC Videsh exec says under revised plan company can produce 1-1.6 billion cubic feet gas per day in five years

* ONGC Videsh exec says company will invest $45 million to develop gas wells in Imperial Energy