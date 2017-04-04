April 4 India's ONGC

* Exec says co's western offshore asset Daman will start producing gas from April onwards

* Exec says Daman asset will produce 2-3 million standard cubic metres of gas per day

* Exec says Daman phase 2 will be completed by May 2018

* Exec says under phase 2 Daman will produce 3 million standard cubic metres gas per day by may 2018, will reach 8 MSCMD of gas by 2020

* Exec says first well of GSPC field in eastern offshore will be drilled by December 2017