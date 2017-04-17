April 17 ** India plans to sell 10 pct stake in Steel Authority via offer for sale - govt document ** India plans to sell 5 pct stake in REC via offer for sale - govt document ** India plans to sell 10 pct stake in NTPC via offer for sale - govt document ** India plans to sell 3 pct stake in Indian Oil via offer for sale - govt document ** India plans to sell 10 pct stake in NHPC via offer for sale - govt document ** India plans to sell 10 pct stake in Power Finance via offer for sale - govt document ** India plans to sell 15 pct stake in NLC via offer for sale - govt document (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Abhirup Roy)