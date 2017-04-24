US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 24 India Power Corporation Ltd
* Says Power Trust proposes to sell upto 25 million shares of co via OFS
* Says floor price for OFS set at INR 40 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2q6dZWC) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)