May 19 India Resources Ltd:
* On occasions in recent months, strikes by mine, processing plant and construction project workers have caused all operations to be suspended
* Production of metal in concentrate has been adversely affected to a severe extent
* These strikes have also adversely affected physical progress on mine expansion and shaft sinking project
* Strikes have also adversely affected physical progress on mine expansion and shaft sinking project
* Unnecessary and random events have caused great inefficiencies and loss of profit to IRL
* "As of today all strikes have ended and all workers have returned to work"
* "Another factor aggravating reputation & finances of IRL is late payment of amounts invoiced to Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) and Shriram EPC by IRL"
* Late payment of invoices "has precipitated a major cash and liquidity problem within IRL"
* Unless HCL make full payment of all invoices, conditions causing strikes are likely to arise again Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
