US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 30 India's civil aviation secretary says:
* Next round of bidding under the regional connectivity scheme to commence shortly.
* Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, has been awarded 15 routes
* Spicejet has been awarded 11 routes Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)