US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 5 (Reuters) -
* India's coal secretary Susheel Kumar said on Wednesday that the government targets zero dependency on coal imports for state power plants by end of the current financial year in March 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sudarshan Vardhan in NEW DELHI)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)