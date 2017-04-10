US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 10 Indian government presentation says:
* India's Petronet LNG signs $1 billion agreement for LNG terminal in Bangladesh
* India's Reliance Power signs pact with Bangladesh's Petrobangla for setting up of $300 mln LNG terminal
* India's NTPC signs $3.15 bln deal to supply power to Bangladesh from Nepal
* India's Numaligarh Refinery signs pact with Bangladesh Petroleum Corp for sale and purchase of gasoil
* India's Adani Power signs $2 bln pact to supply power to Bangladesh
* India's Exim Bank to help finance $1.6 billion power project in Bangladesh (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)