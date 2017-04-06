April 6 (Reuters) -

* India's oil minister says talking to Saudi Arabia's Aramco for big Indian refinery.

* Dharmendra Pradhan was speaking at the Global Natural Resources conclave in New Delhi jointly organised by media group Network 18 and business lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Neha Dasgupta and Sudarshan Vardhan in NEW DELHI)