March 14 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India:

* India telecom regulator seeks comments on "Ease of doing telecom business in India"

* Stakeholders are requested to identify areas of concern and review existing processes and suggest mechanisms that ease the business activity

* Authority is of opinion that various processes that telecom licensee is required to go through should be simplified & combined to extent possible

* Stakeholders are requested to provide inputs with detailed explanation and justification by 11th April 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mETQq1