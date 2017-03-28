March 28 * India econ affairs secy Das says government to borrow gross 3.72 trillion rupees ($57.19 billion) via bonds in first half of 2017/18, 64 percent of full year borrowing * India econ affairs secy Das says net average weekly borrowing in first half of 2017/18 to be 150 billion rupees * India econ affairs secy Das: four auctions to be of 180 bln rupees size each, one in April, two in July and one end-August * India econ affairs secy Das says focus to elongate maturity profile in government borrowing in 2017/18 * India econ affairs secy Das says government to borrow net 260 billion rupees via treasury bills in June quarter * India econ affairs secy Das says ways and means advances limit for first half of 2017/18 set at 600 billion rupees * India econ affairs secy Das says average maturity of bonds to be issued stand at 14.7 years ($1 = 65.0450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi)