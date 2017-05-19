May 19 (Reuters) -

* India to have four rates for services under Goods and Services Tax (GST) - Kerala state finance minister tells television channel CNBC TV 18.

* India to tax telecom services at 18 percent under GST - Kerala finance minister

* India's service tax rates to range from 5 to 28 percent under GST - Kerala finance minister Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)