US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 28 India Finance Ministry:
* India to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on May 5 - finance ministry
* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 6.84 percent 2022 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 70 billion rupees of 6.79 percent 2029 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.57 percent 2033 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell 30 billion rupees of 7.72 percent 2055 bonds - finance ministry
* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - finance ministry Source text:[bit.ly/2pFTqEi]
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)